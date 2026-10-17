DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after a shooting damaged two homes Friday night.
Police say around 6:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Mitscher Road on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two homes on the block hit by gunfire.
They say two adults were in one of the houses during the gunfire, but no one was hurt. The other house was empty during the shooting.
Officers say they also found multiple spent shell casings in a nearby alley.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Dover police.