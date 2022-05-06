DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating after two homes were struck by gunfire on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m. officers responded to a vacant lot on South Kirkwood Street for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings in the area and contacted residents of the unit block of South Queen Street, which backs up to the area where the shooting occurred.
Officers determined that while no injuries resulted from the shooting, two homes on South Queen Street were struck by gunfire. Witnesses reported that the suspects possibly fled in a black sedan.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.