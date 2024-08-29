DOVER, DE- Several homes and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire in a shooting in Dover on Wednesday.
Police say a report came in around 8 p.m. on August 28th for shots fired on Barrister Place. Investigators say two homes with people inside and a vehicle were hit.
No injuries were reported.
They say two men wearing black clothing and masks were responsible for the shooting but left before police arrived. There are no additional leads, according to Dover PD.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.