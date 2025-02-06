DENTON, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting and altercation in Denton that left two men injured Thursday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to Ruritan Road at about 12:25 a.m. on reports of an altercation and shooting. There, police say they found a 71-year-old man suffering from injuries to his head and back after being shot with a shotgun. Another man, 68, was found with a fractured ankle, according to investigators.
Both men were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting a full investigation into this incident and will provide further details when they are available.