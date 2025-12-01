DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Sunday evening.
Dover Police Department says the shooting happened on Nov. 30, around 7 p.m., in the Unit Block of South Governors Avenue.
Police say a 27-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both of Dover, were standing in the unit block when they were shot by an unknown suspect. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say there are no leads to release at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police Department.