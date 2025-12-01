SHOOTING GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Sunday evening.

Dover Police Department says the shooting happened on Nov. 30, around 7 p.m., in the Unit Block of South Governors Avenue.

Police say a 27-year-old man and 66-year-old man, both of Dover, were standing in the unit block when they were shot by an unknown suspect. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say there are no leads to release at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police Department.

Tags

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Recommended for you