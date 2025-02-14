FIRE INVESTIGATION GENERIC

(Photo: MGN)
SEAFORD, DE– The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire which left two people injured last night.
 
The fire in the 6000 block of Grist Lane was called in shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 13.
 
The Blades and Seaford Volunteer Fire Departments led the response, assisted by crews from Laurel, Bridgeville, Sharptown, Delmar, Greenwood, Georgetown and Gumboro. 
 
Neighbors reportedly helped those inside the home escape. A female victim was transported to TidalHealth Nanticoke with minor injuries while Delaware State Police airlifted a male victim with critical injuries to a New Castle County hospital. 
 
The State Fire Marshal took command of the scene once the flames were extinguished. A preliminary investigation revealed the fire started in the first story of the home, with damages estimated at $500,000.
 
Officials continue to investigate the cause. 

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you