WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash near Fruitland.
Police say a head-on crash involving two vehicles happened on US 13 south of St. Luke’s Road around 2:50 a.m. on May 19.
A preliminary investigation shows a 2013 Dodge Durango was traveling north in the southbound lanes of US 13 when it collided with a 2016 Subaru Impreza.
The Subaru’s occupants, identified as 21-year-old Dean Alexander Dennison and 20-year-old Sierra Rain Merchant, both of New York, were declared dead at the scene.
A third victim in the Subaru, identified as 1-year-old Grayson A. Dennison, of New York was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
The driver of the Dodge, 59-year-old Jay Richard Bynum was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to MSP.
MSP consulted the Wicomico County District Attorney’s Office – and said charges may be pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates when more information becomes available.