SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna.
Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
Both the operator of the motorcycle, identified as 53-year-old Charles Green of Wilmington, Del., and the passenger, identified as 53-year-old Michele Baxendale of Wilmington, Del., were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Both individuals were later pronounced deceased.
The driver, make, and model of the second vehicle remain unidentified at this time.
Dupont Parkway was closed for approximately four hours while the roadway was cleared and the collision was investigated.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.