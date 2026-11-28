LEIPSIC, Del. - The Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company says two of its members were hospitalized during a rescue on Thanksgiving.
They say this Thanksgiving was challenging for Leipsic and the surrounding communities. Delmarva was hit hard by a nor'easter that caused heavy flooding and strong winds across the peninsula.
Leipsic Vol. Fire says they received three in-district fire calls, eight out-of-district fire calls, and three ambulance calls. Among those calls, there were rescues and evacuations needed, vehicles in floodwater, and a structure fire.
They say during a rescue, two members were hurt and hospitalized, but they are expected to make full recoveries.