PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The Trump administration’s decision to suspend a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) scholarship program is raising concerns at two local universities, including the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES).
The 1890 Scholars Program provides tuition for HBCU students who study agriculture and natural resource sciences.
UMES President Heidi Anderson expressed concern about the potential long-term effects the suspension could have on areas where historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are located.
“I think my reaction is, like many, a little bit surprised and very concerned — somewhat disheartened as well,” Anderson said.
UMES currently has eight students receiving USDA scholarships, studying fields ranging from agricultural studies to mechanical engineering. According to Anderson, the suspension will not affect current scholarship recipients, only future applicants.
“It’s unfortunate the administration does not see the value these students bring to all of our communities and economic development,” she said. "There is distinct value they bring, and economic development."
The suspension coincides with a broader funding freeze implemented by the Trump administration. Last year, 94 students at 19 HBCUs received more than $19 million through the USDA program.
“Things should be more efficient — we have no problems with that,” Anderson said. “But HBCUs put out high-quality individuals. We focus on merit. We're looking at not quotas or anything of that nature. It gives you pause and makes you ask, ‘What’s happening?’”
Delaware State University, which also has students receiving USDA scholarships, declined to comment on the suspension.