Two Men Arrested for Armed Robbery in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Police arrested two Pennsylvania men on armed robbery charges.
According to Delaware State Police, on Mar. 11 around 12:50 a.m., troopers responded to the Lakeside Motel in Laurel regarding a robbery. Troopers say they contacted a 34-year-old man who said that he works for a ride sharing company and had just given two men a ride to Laurel from the Philadelphia area.
When they arrived at their destination, police say the two men pushed the driver and took his cell phone from him. Police say both suspects threatened to shoot the driver if he did not get out of the car, while one of the suspects began pulling what looked like a gun out from his jacket pocket.
State police say the suspects got out of the car and tried to open the driver’s door, but the victim was able to leave and drive to the Lakeside Motel to call 9-1-1.
Later at approximately 4:23 a.m., a trooper reportedly contacted two men at the Relax Inn, located at 30702 Sussex Highway in Laurel. Both men were looking for a ride to Philadelphia, and both matched the suspect descriptions provided by the victim, according to police. The two 18-year-old suspects, identified as Michael Flamer and Tajon West, both of Chester, Pennsylvania, were taken into custody without incident.
Flamer and West were taken to Troop 5 and both were charged with the following crimes:
- Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
Flamer and West were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $47,500 cash bond.
Detectives say they are still attempting to recover the gun that may have been used in this incident. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective W. Saylor by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.