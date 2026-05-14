Two men arrested in Dover drug dealing investigation

DOVER, Del. - Two men are facing felony charges after a drug dealing investigation that uncovered heroin.
Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Randall Harris, of Dover, and 63-year-old Gerald Brown, from Harrington.
State police say on Monday, May 11, around 10 p.m., troopers were conducting a drug dealing investigation near a gas station in the 1600 block of South Dupont Highway, in Dover.
Troopers say Brown parked his car at the gas station, and later, a rideshare vehicle arrived and dropped off Harris. Investigators say Harris entered the backseat of the Brown's car, where a suspected drug transaction took place. Harris was then seen walking into the gas station carrying a large amount of cash, according to troopers.
Troopers contacted Harris and Brown shortly afterward. Troopers say a search of the vehicle uncovered 130 bags of suspected heroin. Troopers were unable to locate the cash Harris had been carrying, as the business had already closed for the night. Further investigation revealed the rideshare service picked Harris up from a home on Edgewood Road in Dover.
Brown was charged with the following and released on a $14,100 unsecured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Harris was charged with the following and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $14,100 secured bond as well as an unrelated capias.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The next day, May 12, troopers say they returned to the gas station and retraced Harris’ movements inside. During the search, investigators say they located the cash hidden inside a box of snacks. Later that day, troopers executed a search warrant at the Edgewood Road home connected to the investigation. During the search, investigators say they found approximately 13 additional bags of suspected heroin located near two children’s bedrooms, along with a digital scale.
Harris, who was still committed at the Sussex Correctional Institution, was charged with additional offenses and remained in custody with a $7,200 unsecured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia