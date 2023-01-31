Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&