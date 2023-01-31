OCEAN CITY, Md.-Two men are facing serious drug and weapons charges after an investigation in West Ocean City.
Authorities in Worcester County say a search and seizure warrant was authorized for a home in West Ocean City. That search and seizure led to the arrests of John Paul Ternahan, 44, of Frankford, Delaware, and Andrew Campbell Founds, 38, of Ocean City.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says the following items were located and seized from the home:
- Approximately 76.74 lbs. of marijuana THC
• Four (4) firearms including a Palmetto AR-15 rifle, Keltec Model 2000 9mm,
a Mossberg 12ga shotgun, a Remington 12ga shotgun
• A large amount of ammunition, including high capacity magazines and body armor
• 102.5 grams of marijuana THC edibles
• 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
• $82,391.00 of suspected drug proceeds
Founds and Ternahan were charged with a variety of controlled substance and weapons violations. They have been committed to the Worcester County Jail without bond.