ILLEGAL HUNTING GRAPHIC GENERIC

(Photo: MGN)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities arrested two men for illegal nighttime hunting.

Delaware Natural Resources Police say on Friday, Oct. 16, Fish and Wildlife Unit officers on patrol saw a vehicle slowly traveling down Peanut Tingle Road. Officers reported seeing a handheld light shining from the vehicle into an agricultural field. Officers say a gunshot was then heard coming from the vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted, where officers seized a .22 caliber rifle, handheld spotlight and several rounds of ammunition, including a single spent shell casing.

A hunting rifle, ammunition, and a handheld light.

(Courtesy: Delaware Natural Resources Police)

Natural Resources Police say the two suspects were charged and released on their own recognizance pending a future court date.

Defendant 1:

  • Conspiracy Third Degree
  • Spotlighting
  • Hunting Deer During Closed Season
  • Hunting from a Motor Vehicle
  • Unlawfully Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
  • Discharge Firearm in a Roadway
  • Unlicensed Hunting
  • Prohibited Firearm for Deer Hunting

Defendant 2:

  • Conspiracy Third Degree
  • Spotlighting
  • Hunting Deer During Closed Season
  • Hunting from a Motor Vehicle
  • Unlawfully Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
  • Unlicensed Hunting
  • Failure to Have Driving License in Possession
  • No Standing, Stopping in Roadway

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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