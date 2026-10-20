SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities arrested two men for illegal nighttime hunting.
Delaware Natural Resources Police say on Friday, Oct. 16, Fish and Wildlife Unit officers on patrol saw a vehicle slowly traveling down Peanut Tingle Road. Officers reported seeing a handheld light shining from the vehicle into an agricultural field. Officers say a gunshot was then heard coming from the vehicle.
A traffic stop was conducted, where officers seized a .22 caliber rifle, handheld spotlight and several rounds of ammunition, including a single spent shell casing.
Natural Resources Police say the two suspects were charged and released on their own recognizance pending a future court date.
Defendant 1:
- Conspiracy Third Degree
- Spotlighting
- Hunting Deer During Closed Season
- Hunting from a Motor Vehicle
- Unlawfully Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Discharge Firearm in a Roadway
- Unlicensed Hunting
- Prohibited Firearm for Deer Hunting
Defendant 2:
- Conspiracy Third Degree
- Spotlighting
- Hunting Deer During Closed Season
- Hunting from a Motor Vehicle
- Unlawfully Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Unlicensed Hunting
- Failure to Have Driving License in Possession
- No Standing, Stopping in Roadway