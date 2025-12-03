EASTON, Md. - Two men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Easton on Wednesday.
The Easton Police Department says officers were called to westbound Route 50 at Chapel Road on Dec. 3 just before 2 p.m on reports of a three-car crash. There, police found a 66-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
The operator of the third car involved with the crash, a 73-year-old, was also flown to the trauma center.
Route 50 was closed for hours as Easton Police and Maryland State Police investigated.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved or the cause of the crash. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call 410-822-1111.