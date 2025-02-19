Near QUEEN ANNE, Md. - Two men are being hailed as heroes after saving a driver from a fiery crash in Queen Anne's County on Tuesday afternoon.
The Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company says John Shumaker and Lamar Stoltzfus stepped into action when they saw the car slammed into the tree, engulfed in flames.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Route 481 near Crouse Mill Road, north of the town of Queen Anne. Authorities say the driver hit a tree near the road.
Fire officials say Shumaker and Stoltzfus pulled the driver, a man in his 20's, out of the vehicle. Stoltzfus, who was delivering feed from his family farm had a fire extinguisher in his truck and helped put out the flames.
Stoltzfus tells WBOC this rescue was divine intervention. "I was having a hard time getting him out. I couldn't get him out. He was gripping the steering wheel pretty hard. Thankfully, I had another gentleman ran up and the two of us, got him out. So, Yeah, I thank God that I was there," he said.
The driver was treated by medical officials, and is expected to be okay. The cause of the crash remains unknown.