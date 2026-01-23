MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested 66-year-old Douglas Clay and 59-year-old Kenneth Peters, both from Millsboro, on felony drug and weapon charges after a search warrant was executed in Millsboro.
DSP says on January 22, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, the Sussex County Governor's Task Force, and Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 30000 block of Friendship Road in Millsboro. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into Clay and Peters for the distribution of illegal narcotics from the residence. Both men were detained without incident.
The following items were discovered during the search:
- Approximately 8.41 grams of mushrooms
- Approximately .05 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately .01 grams of crack cocaine
- Digital scale and drug paraphernalia
- Sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition
- 2 large, fixed blade knives
Clay was charged with the following crimes and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $19,000 bond:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of a Violent Felony (Felony)
- Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Destructive Weapon – Sawed Off Shotgun (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Peters was charged with the following crimes and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $48,700 bond:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia