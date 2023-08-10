DELAWARE - Governor John Carney signed two pieces of legislation into law today, both aimed at providing more care for police K-9s in the state.
Senate Bill 117, sponsored by State Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, allows paramedics and EMS personnel to provide immediate care and transportation for K-9s injured at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders will also be granted civil immunity if their care and assistance for the dogs is in good faith.
“Police K-9s are an integral part of our law enforcement community,” Senator Pettyjohn said. “We must do all we can to provide the best level of care to not only the men and women in blue, but also to the police dogs that are often called to rush directly into danger.”
Senate Bill 176, sponsored by State Senator Dave Lawson of Marydel, mandates an annual reimbursement of up to $1,500 to owners of retired law enforcement K9s.
Carney signed both of these bills into law on Thursday after they passed the General Assembly unanimously.