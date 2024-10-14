BOWERS BEACH, DE - Multiple agencies including the Delaware State Police responded to a stranded vessel near Bowers Beach Sunday to rescue two people and a dog.
Delaware State Police say their aviation section was used to take one injured patient to a hospital for treatment.
According to the Kent County Department of Public Safety, rescue crews were alerted to the vessel in distress on October 13th. Authorities were able to locate the boat and bring the two people and their dog ashore.
Authorities say one injured patient was stabilized during the operation before being hoisted and flown by Delaware State Police helicopter to a local hospital. Delaware State Police have confirmed to WBOC that the patient was a first responder.