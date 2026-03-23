KENT CO. - Two people from Hartly have been arrested on burglary and related charges after repeated incidents at a Harrington farm.
Delaware State Police say on Nov. 17, 2025, there was a report of a burglary on Woodyard Road in Harrington. Police say unknown suspects entered a barn and chicken house on the property, cut copper wiring, and stole additional equipment, while causing about $80,000 in damage before fleeing the scene.
Then, on March 14, 2026, there was another report of a burglary at the same location. DSP say the suspects again entered a barn and stole an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), among other items. Then, the victim found their stolen ATV listed for sale online, according to DSP.
The DSP Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case and they say they identified 41-year-old Ronald Keiser and 42-year-old Heather Crane as the people selling the ATV. DSP say they obtained and executed a search warrant on their house, taking both into custody. During the house search, detectives say they found multiple items of the victim's. They say further investigation linked Crane to the original November burglary.
Crane was charged with the following and released on her own recognizance:
- Burglary third degree (felony) - 2 counts
- Theft $1,500 or greater (felony)
- Theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years of age or older (felony)
- Criminal mischief $5,000 or more (felony)
- Conspiracy second degree (felony)
Keiser was charged with the following and also released on his own recognizance:
- Receive or transfer a stolen vehicle (felony)
- Burglary third degree (felony)
- Theft $1,500 or greater (felony)
- Conspiracy second degree (felony)
- Criminal mischief under $1,000