SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Co. says two people were injured during a three-car crash in Harbeson, Delaware on Oct. 5.
Officials say they were called to an accident on Indian Mission Road at John P. Healy Drive.
They say emergency crews stabilized patients and vehicles, recovered debris from the crash and controlled traffic.
Fire company officials believe two trucks and a car all crashed into each other at the intersection, which injured two people in the vehicles.
Multiple people were taken to area hospitals for medical attention.
Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.