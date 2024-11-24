DELMAR - Two people were injured in a motor vehicle collision that occurred in Delmar on Saturday.
On Saturday, November 23rd, the Delmar Fire Department and additional emergency units responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Ocean Highway and East State Street in Delmar.
Fire officials say the collision created a "large debris field" in the roadway. Officers blocked the southbound lane of the highway until the injured patients could be transported from the area.
Delmar Fire Department says two patients were transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.