SELBYVILLE, DE - A car collision that occurred in Sussex County on Sunday night is under investigation.
The Delaware State Police tell WBOC the incident happened Sunday night at approximately 5:07pm. A Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard south of McCabe Road in Selbyville, when for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch, struck a utility pole, and overturned.
DSP say the driver, a 20-year-old man from Laurel, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, also from Laurel, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The incident is under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.