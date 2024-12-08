Police Lights Generic

SELBYVILLE, DE - A car collision that occurred in Sussex County on Sunday night is under investigation. 

The Delaware State Police tell WBOC the incident happened Sunday night at approximately 5:07pm. A Toyota 4-Runner was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard south of McCabe Road in Selbyville, when for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch, struck a utility pole, and overturned. 

DSP say the driver, a 20-year-old man from Laurel, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, also from Laurel, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. 

The incident is under investigation at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available. 

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you