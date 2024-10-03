DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the sentencing of two men in connection to a 2021 murder at a Dover barbershop.
On May 14th, 2021, Kyree Robinson, 23 at the time, entered the former Lion’s Den Barbershop with a gun seeking out Javon Jones, according to prosecutors, while Jesean Coverdale, 17, waited outside. Robinson and Coverdale targeted Jones, 20, following an alleged altercation. The DOJ says Robinson entered the business and immediately began shooting at Jones with multiple bystanders in the shop at the time.
Prosecutors say Robinson shot and killed Jones in the incident before fleeing the scene with Coverdale. Robinson was arrested and charged in April of 2022.
On September 25th, 2024, Robinson was sentenced to 105 years in prison with all by 41 suspended after being convicted of second degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and reckless endangering first degree. Following his sentence, Robinson will serve three years of probation, prosecutors say.
Coverdale, now 20, was sentenced as an adult to 27 years, suspended after three with two years probation for conspiracy second degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.