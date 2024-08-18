MIDDLETOWN, DE - A Smyrna man and woman were killed in a motor vehicle crash in New Castle County on Sunday morning.
The Delaware State Police report that on August 18th, at approximately 12:20am, a blue 2022 Honda Civic was traveling in the left softbound lane of Dupont Parkway and approaching the Harris Road intersection. DSP say at this same time, a black 2015 Jeep Wrangler was traveling in the Honda's path of travel northbound in the southbound lanes of Dupont Parkway. The Jeep hit the front of the Honda in the left southbound lane of Dupont Highway, north of Harris road.
The 62-year-old male driver of the Honda, and a 51-year-old woman passenger, both from Smyrna, DE, died at the scene. Their names are being withheld at this time.
The Jeep Wrangler's driver, a 28-year-old woman from Massey, MD, was taken by an ambulance to an area hospital for critical injuries, according to DSP.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact DSP Master Corporal J. Forester by calling 302-365-8485.