BERLIN, Md.- The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two juveniles have been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and related offenses in connection with what has been deemed a targeted threat at Berlin Intermediate School.
On Wednesday, June 1, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Worcester County Public Schools officials about a potential threat that was brought to school administration by several students. Members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and confirmed that the threat was credible.
Authorities said the investigation revealed that following an argument with a classmate on social media days earlier, a 13-year-old girl brought a knife to the school on June 1, and asked a fellow student to hide the weapon near the wood line outside of the school, so she could physically harm the aforementioned classmate during recess. Several students overheard the conversation and reported the information to faculty members, who in turn contacted BIS’s school deputies.
The deputies recovered a fixed blade kitchen knife from the suspect’s backpack and immediately contacted the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and has resulted in numerous interviews, including confessions from both suspects as to their involvement, as well as the seizure of additional pieces of evidence.
“Through the combined efforts of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, the Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, and both the students and staff at Worcester County Public Schools, we have averted a potentially tragic incident," said Worcester County Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli. "Furthermore, I can confidently state that there is currently no active threat at Berlin Intermediate School or any other school within Worcester County at this time.”
Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor echoed Crisafulli’s sentiments, and he shared that additional counseling and other resources will be immediately available for students and staff affected by this incident.
“In terms of this event, our safety practices and protocols were effective,” said Taylor at Friday's press conference. “The importance we place on fostering trusting relationships with our students has paid dividends in terms of school safety. While we acknowledge that there is always more work to be done, I am proud to say that the system works. See something, hear something, say something. It works. Our standing before you today is evidence of that.”
Officials praised the students who bravely came forward to report this matter to school officials.
“We are here first and foremost today to honor the bravery of several of our students, who prevented what otherwise could have been a tragic event for Berlin Intermediate School and our entire school system,” Taylor said.