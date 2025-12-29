WORCESTER CO. - Two unexploded "Super Bazookas" were found yesterday, one at Assateague Island National Seashore, and the other at a home in Ocean Pines, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire officials say around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, the National Park Service at Assateague Island National Seashore requested assistance from the Worcester County Fire Marshals after the discovery of one suspected unexploded military ordnance.
Later that afternoon, another suspected unexploded military ordnance was recovered at a home on Greenwood Lane in Ocean Pines, according to Worcester County fire officials. They say the device recovered originated from Assateague Island and had been brought to Ocean Pines by a member of the public.
They say bomb squad units from the Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office responded with the United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Dover Air Force Base, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron.
Fire officials say after evaluation, both devices are M29A1 practice rockets, or a similar variation, which are a type of training ordnance commonly known as the "Super Bazooka."
There were no injuries reported in either incident.
The photo on the right is one of the recovered "Super Bazookas" from yesterday. The photo below is an example of an intact "Super Bazooka."
Worcester County Fire Officials say Assateague Island was used as a military bombing and training range during World War II, and unexploded military devices may still be present in certain areas. Even though the devices are labelled for practice, they can still pose serious safety hazards. They say both devices found yesterday were rendered safe and disposed of properly by EOD personnel.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is reminding the public that unexploded military devices are extremely dangerous. They say no one should touch, move, or transport any suspected military device. If an unfamiliar or suspicious object is discovered, individuals should immediately leave the area and call 911 so trained personnel can respond to the object safely.