DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a smoke shop in Dover.
Troopers were called to the New York Smoke Shop, located at 3150 N. DuPont Highway, at about 10 p.m. Jan. 27, 2026, for a reported robbery.
Police say two male suspects, armed with hatchets, entered the business and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The suspects stole cash and assorted tobacco products before fleeing the store on foot.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.