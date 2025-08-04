POCOMOKE CITY, MD - Two people were transported to a local hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole in Worcester County on Monday.
On August 4th, around 10:05am, the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the front of the "Maryland Welcome Center" near the state line on Ocean Highway for the report of a crash.
Units arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle upside down in a ditch with power lines, a severed utility pole, and transformers on top of it. Fire officials say Delmarva Power was requested to the scene due to the power lines across the vehicle.
Crews stabilized and removed the rear door to gain access to the occupants. They also made entry through the back hatch of the vehicle, and were able to cut away seats for further access to get the patients out of the car.
The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company says two occupants of the vehicle were taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional.
The Pocomoke City Police Department is investigating the crash.