LEWES, Del.- Two teens were arrested Friday night following a fight at a high school football game.

Delaware State Police say around 8 p.m. a 16-year-old boy of Lewes, and a 17-year-old boy of Rehoboth Beach, got into a fight at a football game at Cape Henlopen High School. When police found the two teens, the 16-year-old charged at troopers, and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, a trooper was hit in the face by another person.

Both were arrested.

The 16-year-old continued to resist arrest while being escorted to the patrol vehicle. Troopers could smell alcoholic beverages and signs of impairment on the teen.

The 17-year-old also resisted arrest. Troopers found about 17.46 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Both teens were taken back to Troop 7 where they were charged with the following:

16-year-old:

  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Underage Consumption of Alcohol

The 16-year-old teen was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian.

17-year-old:

  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Hindering Prosecution
  • Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Possession of Marijuana

The 17-year-old teen was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released to a guardian.