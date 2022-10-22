LEWES, Del.- Two teens were arrested Friday night following a fight at a high school football game.
Delaware State Police say around 8 p.m. a 16-year-old boy of Lewes, and a 17-year-old boy of Rehoboth Beach, got into a fight at a football game at Cape Henlopen High School. When police found the two teens, the 16-year-old charged at troopers, and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, a trooper was hit in the face by another person.
Both were arrested.
The 16-year-old continued to resist arrest while being escorted to the patrol vehicle. Troopers could smell alcoholic beverages and signs of impairment on the teen.
The 17-year-old also resisted arrest. Troopers found about 17.46 grams of marijuana in his possession.
Both teens were taken back to Troop 7 where they were charged with the following:
16-year-old:
- Resisting Arrest
- Disorderly Conduct
- Underage Consumption of Alcohol
The 16-year-old teen was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian.
17-year-old:
- Resisting Arrest
- Disorderly Conduct
- Hindering Prosecution
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession of Marijuana
The 17-year-old teen was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released to a guardian.