TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. - Two people are being treated for exposure to rabies in Accomack County after health officials say they had a violent encounter with an infected river otter.
According to Eastern Shore Health District Director Jon Richardson, the victims picked up the sick otter in the area of Saxis Road in Temperanceville on Saturday, Sept. 20. They reportedly then brought the animal home and contacted the health department.
During the encounter, health officials tell WBOC the otter bit one of the victims and scratched the other. It's unclear if the injuries occurred at the home or while the otter was being taken there, according to Richardson.
Richardson says the otter was later euthanized and tested positive for rabies, a viral disease that is 100% fatal if left untreated. Richardson says both victims have received medical treatment.
The Chesapeake Bay Program says river otters are found along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, but Richardson says there is only a small population in Accomack County. Like all other mammals, the species is susceptible to rabies infections. This is the first rabid otter reported in Accomack in "many years," according to Richardson.
Richardson emphasized the importance of avoiding interactions with unfamiliar animals to avoid exposure to rabies. Anyone who may have had contact with the otter or any other sick animal is asked to contact the Accomack County Health Department at 757-787-5886.