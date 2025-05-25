HARBESON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
On Saturday, May 24th, just after 2:00pm, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, were alerted to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Hollymount Road and Beaver Dam Road in Harbeson. The collision was reported as a "two vehicle rear end type collision with both vehicle occupants still in the vehicle – not trapped just in pain."
According to IRVFC, both vehicles were approaching the intersection on Hollymount Road when the gray Honda sedan struck the back of the Honda pick-up truck. Both vehicles were damaged in the crash.
Fire officials say both of the vehicle's occupants were transported to area hospitals. There is no update on injuries at this time.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.