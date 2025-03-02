MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a vehicle accident that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday night.
The Delaware State Police tell WBOC that on March 1st, at approximately 7:54pm, a 46-year-old Millsboro man was traveling east on Mount Joy Road, approaching Cannon road in a Kia Soul. Traveling ahead of him was a 48-year-old woman from Ocean View, driving a Lincoln MKZ.
DSP say the driver of the Lincoln "attempted a U-turn in the middle of the roadway but stalled, obstructing traffic". The Kia attempted to pass the Lincoln, but collided with the left side of vehicle.
According to law enforcement, the occupants of the Kia Soul were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. They were both transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the Lincoln were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident.