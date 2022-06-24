CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A sign greets thousands of drivers every day as they approach the U.S Route 50 bridge over the Choptank River. It reads "Frederick C. Malkus Jr. Bridge."
Frederick Malkus was a long-serving Maryland state senator representing District 37. He was instrumental in getting the current bridge built and opened in 1987. The bridge replaced the deteriorating Harrington Bridge.
However, Malkus' resistance to desegregation in Maryland back in the 1960s and 70s has some calling for his name to be removed from the bridge.
The Caucus of African American Leaders Eastern Shore says Malkus' name needs to go.
"We're crossing the bridge every day for a man that was against people of color," said Rev. James Jones. "And that needs to go away. That bridge needs to be changed."
Arann Harris, visiting from northern California, was just beginning the Harriet Tubman Driving Tour at Sailwinds Park, located at the foot of the Malkus Bridge. He agrees the name should be changed.
"It doesn't feel good that this would be the bridge to start our journey," Harris said. "A better name could be found for the bridge."
Others at Sailwinds Park say Malkus is an indelible part of Maryland history - history that should not be forgotten.
"I think that it's part of history, and it should be left alone," said Diane, visiting from Oxford, Md. "All history things happened. It's not about race. It's about history."