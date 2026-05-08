OCEAN CITY INLET, Md. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, is set to begin dredging operations at the Ocean City Inlet ahead of the busy tourist season.
Beginning Friday, May 8, crews will remove about 15,000 cubic yards of material using the dredge MURDEN.
Work will focus first on Priority Area No. 1, which includes the entrance to the Sinepuxent Channel and nearby ocean-side areas. Maintenance dredging is expected to continue through May.
Officials say the project helps keep the inlet safe and navigable for the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as commercial and recreational boaters during peak summer traffic.
The dredged material will be placed offshore south of the inlet near Assateague Island to help reduce erosion and manage sediment movement.
The MURDEN can carry up to 50 dump truck loads of material at a time and releases it offshore by splitting its hull at approved disposal sites.