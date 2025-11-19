DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is offering vouchers for up to $20 from Uber and Lyft during designated times around holidays to discourage impaired driving.
Highway safety officials say the vouchers will be active on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 27 at 3 a.m. The voucher can be claimed starting on Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. at mysoberrides.com. The office say the number of vouchers is limited.
There will also be vouchers offered on the site for New Year's Eve, which will be available to use from Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 3 a.m.
“Our seasonal campaign has always been extremely important, and with recent air travel challenges expected to push more holiday travelers to the roadways, the stakes are even higher this year,” said Sharon Bryson, the director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “More vehicles on the road, bad weather, an increase in the number of parties and alcohol consumption, and even the general lighthearted spirit of the season all contribute to higher risk of crashes — and, sadly, fatalities. Our single mission is to keep the holidays happy for all Delawareans by providing the tools and resources that can prevent tragedy."
This is the second year the Office of Highway Safety has offered vouchers to Delawareans in an effort to prevent impaired driving. They say they are also launching their Safe Holiday Travels campaign, where street teams will attend events in all Delaware counties to engage attendees to promote safe driving.