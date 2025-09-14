This past week, the Justice Department sued Uber for denying rides to passengers with disabilities.
On Thursday September 11th, the Justice Department sued Uber Technologies Inc. in federal court. The lawsuit claims Uber broke the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It alleges discrimination against passengers with disabilities. That includes those who use service animals or stowable wheelchairs. The suit seeks $125 million in damages for people affected
The complaint was filed in the Northern District of California. It claims Uber and its drivers routinely denied service to passengers with disabilities. It also alleges they charged unlawful fees, like cleaning fees for service animals or cancellation fees for rides they refused. The company is also accused of failing to accommodate disabled riders. As a result, some passengers faced delays, missed appointments, or were left stranded, even in bad weather.
“For too long, blind riders with service dogs have been denied rides by Uber,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon. “This lawsuit aims to end that discrimination and ensure equal access to transportation under the ADA.”
“Uber can’t deny disabled riders the same access as others,” said U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian. “This lawsuit reinforces our commitment to ADA enforcement.”
The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring Uber to end disability discrimination, change its policies, and train staff on the ADA. It also demands compensation for affected riders and a civil penalty for violating public rights.
