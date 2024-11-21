WICOMICO CO. MD - University of Maryland Eastern Shore faculty and students gathered Thursday to celebrate a new partnership with United Airlines. Airline leaders said the 'Aviate' program works to give accepted students a direct path to working for the airline.
"What they get to do is have a pathway defined for them for how they're gonna get from here, in their flight training, through their certifications, through their first career stops, and then into United," Chris Hartman, an associate professor and program coordinator with the UMES aviation sciences department, said.
According to United officials, the program is open to students who have completed at least two semesters and have completed their private pilot's license. Students accepted into the program then work to earn more advanced certifications, accrue flight hours, and eventually land jobs with United Airlines.
Erik Prince, director of congressional affairs with United Airlines, said the program hopes to help break down barriers for aviation students, including financial ones.
"It's a major barrier to entry for a lot of students because it takes so much time and so much money to be able to become an actual pilot," Prince said. "Being able to partner with schools like this is a great first step to defray a lot of those costs."
According to Prince, the 'Aviate' program is also beneficial in keeping the airline staffed.
"When you reach 65 you have to retire, so we're constantly needing to refresh the number of pilots that we have," Prince said.
Multiple students WBOC spoke with Thursday said programs like the 'Aviate' program help an aviation career feel more attainable.
"It bridges that gap between 'Ok, I'm graduating what do I do next' and 'Ok now I have a job I'm settled in'," Neima DeDefo, a second-semester senior at UMES, said.
"It's really just setting us up for our future," Kameron Washington, a sophomore at UMES, said. "A lot of us have wanted to be pilots most of our lives and this is a great step."
"I have an uncle in aviation and he was like 'There's nothing, it's so hard'," UMES freshman Elliana Gittens said. "This program feels like they're broadening out and they're really coming for the younger people who are just starting out."
UMES is the fifth Historically Black College and University to partner with the United Program, according to university officials.