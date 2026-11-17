MARYLAND - Six billion dollars.
That's allegedly how much the State of Maryland has "deliberately and discriminatorily" underfunded the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, by for over a century.
ForUMES, a non-profit organization made up of UMES students, faculty, alumni, and supporters, announced Tuesday they are suing Maryland officials, including Governor Wes Moore, alleging the state has failed to fund the historically Black land-grant institution to the same level as University of Maryland, College Park, since 1890.
"UMES was and continues to be a woefully underfunded stepchild of the University System of Maryland,” says the suit. “Maryland deliberately underfunded UMES… This lawsuit aims to right this horrible wrong.”
They say the state is violating the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
University of Maryland, College Park, was founded as Maryland's first land-grant college in 1865. Then, under the Second Morrill Act of 1890, states that kept Black students out of their land-grant colleges were required to provide a Black institution for those Black students, and fund it equitably.
That's when University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, was founded in Princess Anne.
The suit says Maryland has "violated this Act since its inception." They claim, as an example, from 2003 to 2023, College Park received over nine billion dollars in operating funds and almost five billion for capital projects , where Eastern Shore received only $747 million in operating funds and $482 million for capital projects.
"... they refuse to publicly admit it and to also admit it was morally wrong to deprive so many Black minds of the education they truly needed to become productive members of society at their highest level," says William "Billy" Murphy, President and Founder of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, one of the law firms representing ForUMES.
They say the complaint draws on public records and the federal government's own findings.
In addition to the six billion dollars in damages, the plaintiffs are also asking the courts for orders that would:
- Compensate UMES for the historic unequal allocation of federal land-grant funds and state matching funds
- Bring UMES' land-grant facilities and equipment to equal College Park's
- Require Maryland to split future federal land-grant and state matching funds equitably and promptly fund land-grant capital projects at UMES
- Require the state to allocate future land-grant funds equitably
- Allow UMES to select its own leadership under a governing board independent of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents
The suit names Gov. Moore, Interim Higher Education Secretary Elena Quiroz-Livanis, Maryland Higher Education Commission Chair Cassie Motz, University System of Maryland Board of Regents Chair Linda R. Gooden, and USM Chancellor Jay A. Perman as defendants.
USM tells WBOC they cannot comment on pending litigation.
UMES acknowledges HBCU underfunding, but also praises the state's efforts to address it.
"While UMES appreciates any and all attempts to address the systemic underfunding of public HBCUs throughout our existence, the University also acknowledges the Maryland legislature’s role in championing the HBCU Settlement, Gov. Hogan for signing it, and the ongoing good faith efforts of Gov. Moore to make Maryland’s public HBCUs whole," the University said to WBOC in an email. "We look forward to working with him and our legislative partners to see UMES and our fellow Maryland HBCUs funded properly and according to the law."
This is not the first lawsuit brought against Maryland for underfunding its Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs).
Back in 2013, a U.S. District Judge found that Maryland violated the Constitution with "a dual and segregated education system," and the state settled in 2021, having to pay four Maryland HBCUs, including UMES, $555 million in extra funding over ten years.