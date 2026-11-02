PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is now accepting applications for the inaugural class of its Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program, with students expected to begin the three-year program in summer 2027.
The school will be the first veterinary school in Maryland and the first at a public historically Black college or university.
The announcement follows a key step in the program's development. In October, the American Veterinary Medical Association's Council on Education issued UMES a Letter of Reasonable Assurance, allowing the school to begin recruiting and admitting students. The designation indicates the program has an acceptable prospect of achieving full accreditation, but does not mean it is fully accredited.
UMES previously cleared that hurdle after a review of the school's finances, facilities, curriculum, faculty and clinical resources.
The year-round program is designed to be completed in three years, compared with the traditional four-year veterinary degree. UMES says students will receive classroom instruction, early hands-on training and clinical experience at university-operated and affiliated sites.
The school aims to prepare graduates for careers in companion-animal care, agriculture, public health, research and other areas of veterinary medicine.
UMES President Heidi M. Anderson said the program will give Maryland residents more opportunities to pursue veterinary education without leaving the state. The school also hopes to expand access to the profession, which has historically lacked racial diversity.
Applicants must apply through the school's online application portal. The university is not accepting applications through the Veterinary Medical College Application Service for this inaugural admissions cycle because that application window has closed.
Application materials include official college transcripts, a personal statement, five supplemental responses and at least three confidential letters of recommendation. At least one recommendation must come from a licensed veterinarian.
Selected applicants will be invited to a structured interview. The application deadline is Jan. 15, 2027.
More information about prerequisites, application requirements and fees is available through the UMES School of Veterinary Medicine.