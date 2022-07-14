Fruitland fire

(Photo: Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office)

FRUITLAND, Md. - Authorities say unattended cooking sparked a Wednesday night fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Fruitland.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 6 p.m. at a one-story home located at 823 Sharps Point Road. 

It took the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company approximately half an hour to get the blaze under control. 

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $80,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries. 

Tags

Recommended for you