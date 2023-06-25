CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Officials say a fire broke out at an apartment building on Willis Street early Sunday morning.
The fire was discovered by someone inside of one of the apartments around 6:10 a.m.
Officials say the fire quickly spread from the kitchen, causing significant damage.
The primary responding fire department, Cambridge Rescue Fire Company, took 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
One man suffered non-life-threatening burns while trying to put the fire out and was airlifted to Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.
Officials say the fire was caused by unattended cooking, resulting in an estimated $100,000 in damages.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced from both apartments. Authorities stress the importance of fire safety and staying attentive while cooking to prevent accidents.