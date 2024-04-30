KENT COUNTY, Del.- The picturesque landscapes of some county parks have recently fallen victim to a troubling trend: unauthorized gatherings leaving behind heaps of garbage and damaged property.
Despite the Kent County Parks Department's policy of not issuing permits for such gatherings, these incidents have become a headache for officials and park visitors alike.
Parkgoers are greeted with signs urging them to clean up after themselves, and trash bags are readily provided. However, many attendees seem to disregard these directives, opting instead to leave their mess behind for others to deal with.
According to Jason Courtney, the parks maintenance supervisor, the aftermath of these gatherings includes "an excessive amount of trash, broken fences, paraphernalia and things that shouldn't be in the park atmosphere."
Jeremy Sheppard, Director of Parks and Recreation, expressed frustration with the situation, noting that these unauthorized gatherings often evolve into parties that blatantly violate park policies.
Not only do these events disrupt the park's ambiance, but they also place strain on county resources, with maintenance crews forced to contend with unexpected extra hours of work.
These incidents tend to peak during the spring, particularly around college graduation time, leading to speculation that local college students may be involved. However, a spokesperson from Delaware State said the university did not sanction these gatherings.
Nevertheless, DSU plans to engage in discussions with county officials to evaluate their potential involvement and determine if proactive measures are necessary.
In the meantime, Sheppard implores parkgoers to exhibit responsibility and respect for park rules.
"The parks are meant for people to enjoy them not to take them over," he said.
While some propose the installation of additional trash cans as a solution, this would entail further strain on the county maintenance crew, comprised of only seven employees tasked with overseeing approximately 450 acres of parkland.