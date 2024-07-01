HARRINGTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Harrington Sunday that left one home damaged by gunfire.
State Troopers say they responded to a home on Yellow Wood Drive on reports of shots fired on June 30th at about 6:15 p.m.. According to investigators, an unknown suspect fired at the home while two adults and two children were inside. Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting to call them at 302-698-8443.