VIRGINIA– Voters made history in electing the Commonwealth's first female governor and the first Muslim woman in the nation to serve as lieutenant governor.
Unofficial results began pouring in just an hour after polls closed on Nov. 4.
The Associated Press called the race for governor in Democrat Abigail Spanberger's favor at 8 p.m.
Gov.-elect Spanberger will make history as Virginia's first female governor, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears with 57% of votes.
Voters also elected the nation's first Muslim female lieutenant governor in Democrat Ghazala Hashmi. She garnered 55% of votes to beat Republican John Reid II.
Democrat Jay Jones won Attorney General over Republican Incumbent Jason Miyares with 53% of votes. That's despite recent controversy over past text messages from Jones calling for political violence against Virginia's speaker of the house.
Locally, Accomack County saw a 50% voter turnout, according the Virginia's Board of Elections.
Republican Incumbent Del. Robert Bloxom Jr. will retain his District 100 House of Delegates seat, earning 53% of votes over Democrat Liz Richardson.
District 100 represents Accomack and Northampton Counties, plus part of the Hampton Roads area.
Unofficial results show Democrats swept 64 of the 100 House of Delegates seats, with 13 currently Republican seats flipping.
The Democratic Party's success could propel plans to redraw congressional districts, despite opposition from Republicans.
Voters could get a chance to decide on the amendment in 2026.