MILFORD, Del. -- After buying the property in December 2022, developer Tim Johnson of Johnson Companies in Smyrna sent a letter to the Milford City Council disclosing his plans for the Rookery North property.
Johnson previously announced that the site would remain an 18-hole golf course, however, the letter included much more. A golf and pickleball pro shop, a restaurant and/or brewpub are all part of the plan. Johnson also wants to rezone the site for commercial use.
Neighbors living in subdivisions such as, The Meadows at Shawnee and Shawnee Acres, weighed in on the plans.
"I think it'll be a great improvement and great for the community and the city, really," says Richard Brown, who used to golf at Rookery North before it closed.
However, some people expressed concerns about parts of the plans.
"I'm not too excited about a brewery, because I feel like we have enough pubs and places to get liquor and what that might bring to the community," says Trish Grier.
Neighbors like, John Scott, who says he does not drink and doesn't plan to use the brewpub, still welcome the idea.
"I think they're creating problems. I don't drink myself, and I don't have a problem with people drinking and having a good time," says Scott. "I feel great about it. We need more business, put people to work. If people work, they pay taxes. If they pay taxes, they don't get in trouble. It's good for the economy and the people."
The developers will officially present the site plans to the Milford Planning Commission at their meeting next Tuesday.