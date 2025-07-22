DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested one man in connection to an alleged shooting on Friday night that they learned about days later.
Police say they were first alerted to an unreported shooting on Friday, July 18 near South New Street and West Red Street on Monday, July 21. There were no calls made to police regarding the shots fired, and no injuries were reported according to authorities.
The ensuing investigation led police to review surveillance cameras in the area. Authorities say they found video of a suspect firing a handgun at three victims before fleeing on July 18, just before 11 p.m. Investigators say they identified the suspect as Jamal Jones, 26, of Felton.
Jones was arrested on Monday and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $98,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Reckless Endangering First Degree (3x)
-Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony