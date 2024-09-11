CAMDEN-WYOMING, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures coming to Kent County the week of September 16th.
DelDOT says the Delmarva Central Railroad Company will be performing general maintenance work at the railroad crossing location on Willow Grove Road, in Camden-Wyoming, DE. Intermittent lane closures are expected at this location during working hours.
Work is set to begin on Monday, September 16th, at 7:00am and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 20th, by 5:00pm.
Motorists traveling through the area are being reminded to slow down in work zones. Minor delays should be expected.