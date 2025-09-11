SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury announced upcoming road closures for the Maryland Folk Festival.
The Maryland Folk Festival is scheduled for Sept. 19-21 in the downtown area. The festival features the music, dancing, food, and culture of the state's traditions.
To make more room for vendors, stages, and guests, there will be several road closures. The following closures are provided by the City of Salisbury:
Circle Ave (Market to Division): Sept. 16 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 24 (8:00 AM)
W. Main St (Market to Division): Sept. 17 (6:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)
St. Peters St (Main to Church): Sept. 17 (6:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)
E. Main St (Division to Baptist): Sept. 18 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)
N. Division St (Rt. 50 to Main): Sept. 18 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Church St (St. Peters to Division): Sept. 18 (6:00 PM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Division St (Camden to Main): Sept. 18 (7:00 AM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Division St (Market to Camden): Sept. 18 (6:00 PM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
Circle Ave (Division to Garage Entry): Sept. 18 (6:00 PM) – Sept. 22 (8:00 AM)
E. Market St (Division to Circle, behind HQ): Sept. 19 (8:00 AM) – Sept. 23 (8:00 AM)