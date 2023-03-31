MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Governor Stockley Road between US 113 and Bethesda Road.
The closure will be starting on Tuesday, Mar. 28, through Friday Apr. 7. weather permitting for paving work.
Detour: Eastbound Traffic: Head south on US 113, then left onto Avenue of Honor, then left onto Bethesda Road back to Governor Stockley Road.
Westbound Traffic: Head south on Bethesda Road, then right onto Avenue of Honor, then right onto Northbound US 113, back to Governor Stockley Road.